Mac Ayres – Easy x Blue Skies

Indie R&B/Soul artist Mac Ayres caught our attention with the smooth and heartfelt record, “Easy.” The 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has only been penning his own music for a few years (three to be exact), but from the sound of it, he is well on his way.

Mac is from Sea Cliff New York, but he currently resides in Boston, MA while attending the Berklee College of Music. He plays piano, guitar and bass. He is currently in the studio working on several new songs to be released in the coming months.

Also, check out another cut from Mac called “Blue Skies.”