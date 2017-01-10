Charli Taft – Iz It Good 2 U x 2On

Rising UK R&B singer-songwriter Charli Taft delivers a dope throwback 90s/right now mashup in the form of Teddy Riley’s classic “Is It Good To You” feat. Tammy Lucas, and Tinashe’s 2014 smash “2On.” The British songstress, who has previously worked with Riley himself, seamlessly blends both tracks to create a slick and sexy update, totally making the song her own.

“No matter what, I keep coming back to the 90s sound. It was fun to experiment in the studio and put my own spin on two tracks that I really love.”

Back in 2015, Charli dropped another 90s-inspired track called “Pieces.” Stay tuned for more new music from Charli in the coming weeks.