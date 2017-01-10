R&B veteran Alicia Keys delivers new music in the form of “Sweet F-ing Love,” and it’s something outside of her usual vocal prowess. On the blissful and eclectic song, produced by Kaytranada, Keys venture off more into neo-soul as she coos about being in love.

“I’m talkin’ ’bout sweet f-ing love,” Keys sings throughout the majority of the song.

Maybe this is a sign that Keys will be extra creative on her next studio album, the follow-up to last November’s HERE.

Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz debuted the record, and we’re guessing he wanted to let the world know he’s in love as well. Kudos!

The new music follows “Apple,” a standout record from the upcoming motion pictures soundtrack for the film, Hidden Figures, with Pharrell Williams.

Keys is also scheduled to headline Power 106’s CRUSH concert at the Belasco Theater in downtown L.A on Feb. 8. She will also return as a coach on the new season of NBC’s “The Voice,” premiering Feb. 27.