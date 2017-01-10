Alexis Nicole – Everyday

Rising singer/songwriter Alexis Nicole drops her new offering “Everyday” is lifted from her forthcoming debut visual EP Daybreak (due out Jan 27th).

The very honest-and-in-your-face ballad was written by Alexis Nicole and produced by GrindKid about baring her soul to a love interest.

“‘Everyday’ is my ‘I’m in my feelings, but not enough to cry so I’ll just vibe’ song. Most people aren’t completely honest in their music, and ‘Everyday’ is my attempt at being transparent,” says Alexis. “I chose to open up to this person and to the world in a manner that didn’t feel forced. I said exactly what I felt and what I meant. I know I’m not the only person who has ever felt like that so, hopefully, it will hit home with those who understand,” she adds.

Last week, Alexis Nicole kicked off her “Daybreak Promotional Tour” with stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Washington, DC, Richmond, VA and more to be announced.