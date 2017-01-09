Video: Dame – When It Rains

Rising, NYC-based girl group Dame first came onto our radar back in 2014 with their single “That Girl,” now they return with a new song/video “When It Rains.” The clip sees members Haylee (18), Nora (17), Brooke (17) and Kaylin (17) rehearse choreography the day after a party that shattered one of the girls’ relationships.

What started as an after-school hobby of harmonizing on Youtube covers, quickly caught the eye of music veteran Shawn Stockman (of Boyz II Men). Shawn realized the girls embodied the same talent and drive that has kept his group successful for over 25 years. Following in the same artist development footsteps, Shawn and his business partner Brian Miller, flew the girls to Atlanta, Ga, where they were placed under a rigorous five-month daily schedule, that included creative direction from celebrity choreographer/director Jamaica Craft (Usher, Neyo, Empire) and vocal aficionado Mama Jan (Justin Bieber, Usher).

With the support of Nu World Beauty’s, Hard Candy Cosmetics (the #1 Cosmetic Brand in Walmart), the girls successfully toured various high schools this winter, to prep themselves for touring this spring.

