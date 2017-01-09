Soul/Funk Band CHOPS ‘n’ SOUL Drops New Single, ‘Gimme The Grease’

Chops ‘n’ Soul is a collaboration between award-winning Canadian singer/producer/keyboard player Joel Parisien and The Chops Horns. They’ve released a new funky single called “Gimme The Grease,” a song which features all the hearty horns and funktastic fire your ears can handle.

Chops ‘n’ Soul was the original horn section for Sugar Hill Records, playing on countless classic hip-hop tracks like “Freedom,” “She’s Fresh,” “It’s Nasty,”“Monster Jam,” “8th Wonder”, “Apache,” and “That’s the Joint.” The Chops Horns was formed by saxophonist and New Jersey-native Darryl Dixon (famously known for his solo on the fade-out of “Flashlight”) as a member of George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic collective. After his exit, he founded Chops, and in short time they were recording with Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, The Sequence, Spoonie Gee, and The Sugarhill Gang.

Often sampled but seldom credited, the in-demand horn section spent the next thirty years lending their credibility and signature arrangements to some of the biggest artists in the world such as The Police, Alicia Keys, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Christina Aguilera, Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross, Anita Baker, Mariah Carey, and many more . But a chance meeting overseas between Dixon, leader David Watson, and “Soul Joel” Parisien, a singer and producer from Toronto, laid the groundwork for a long overdue coming out party.

Parisien, a writer with multiple Billboard top-five singles under his belt, “remembers thinking, this is more than just a horn section for hire. Even then we were talking about one day collaborating on a project that would finally put them center stage.” The result: Chops ‘n’Soul, a collaboration between Parisien, Chops Horns, and P-Funk alumni Bernie Worrell, Dennis Chambers and Fred Wesley.

Learn more about Chops ‘n’ Soul below: