R&B singers Solange Knowles and Frank Ocean will join A Tribe Called Quest, Nine Inch Nails, and more as headliners for the second annual Panorama NYC, the East Coast version of the Coachella festival. Other headliners include Tame Impala and alt-J.

Three-day and single-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m. EST via the Panorama.NYC website. American Express Card members can purchase pre-sale passes from Thursday, January 12th at 10 a.m. EST through Friday, January 13th at 9 a.m. EST.

A single-day GA pass is $99, with a three-day GA pass at $282. A single-day VIP pass runs $230, with the three-day VIP pass at $650.

Panorama will feature The Lab, an interactive, museum-quality exhibition space featuring digital art installations created by New York City artists. The event also features The Point, an open-air club featuring continuous house and techno music.

Solange’s headlining spot mirrors her sister Beyonce, who will headline this year’s Coachella festival.