RAY BLK – Durt (EP)

Last we heard from UK-based artist Ray BLK was a few months ago when she released her single and video for “Chill Out,” and since then, her entire EP entitled Durt has arrived.

With musical influences such as Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Biggie Smalls and Lil Kim, the 23 year old singer/songwriter has smooth vocal deliveries and razor-sharp story telling. Her music infuses soulful sounds with a hip-hop edge and asserts that her primary focuses are lyrics and telling stories, as you’ll hear on the project. i.e. songs like “Baby Girlz” and “Hunny.”

RAY BLK is included in the BBC Music Sound Of 2017 list of the ones to watch this coming year.

Stream Durt below: