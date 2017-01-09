Pharrell Williams’ Movie ‘Hidden Figures’ Flubbed at Golden Globes

There were a few awkward moments during Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards and Pharrell Williams’ new film ‘Hidden Figures’ received some of that attention.

Before the launch of the ceremony, NBC red carpet reporter Jenna Bush Hager chatted with Pharrell about “Hidden Figures,” which he was nominated for composing the movie’s score.

“So, you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences’…” Hager said, which is actually the name of the Denzel Washington-directed “Fences,” which was also up for several awards.

Pharrell’s reaction following the question was priceless.

“you’re nominated for Hidden Fences” pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

You know the internet had a field day with that one!

#HiddenFences: A Photo Essay on Dealing with White People in the Workplace pic.twitter.com/ItaYQbaaxO — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) January 9, 2017

Hidden Fences might go more viral than Pharrell’s grammy hat — scott vener (@brokemogul) January 9, 2017

But this wasn’t the only instance: while announcing the “Best Supporting Actress” nominees, actor Michael Keaton introduced Octavia Spencer as the star of “Hidden Fences.”

Do your homework people!