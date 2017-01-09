Kourtney Heart – Numb (Snippet)

After taking a break from music, New Orleans singer/songwriter Kourtney Heart is back with her brand new, reggae-infused single “Numb.”

Kourtney’s rise to fame began in 2009 as young teen with the smash hit single “My Boy” which featured the late Cash Money Records artist Magnolia Shorty and Soulja Boy on the remix. Eight years later, Kourtney has grown and taken control of her career as an independent singer/songwriter. With a new look and new sound, she’s excited about music again and eager to share the journey with her fans.

“In my hiatus I have grown, I’ve learned, I have lost but most importantly I’ve gained peace and a clearer understanding of who I am and what I want. Through it all I have remained true to my heart. I’m so excited for you all to hear my brand new single ‘Numb’ produced by my killer production team The Section Leaderz.”

Stream a two-minute snippet of Kourtney’s comeback single below and purchase the full song on iTunes HERE.