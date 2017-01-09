Joshua Luke Smith – Heart Of Man

UK rapper Joshua Luke Smith just dropped a new track “Heart Of Man” to show us how to reflect on 2016. With everything that happened in 2016, Joshua wants to use his voice and his art to “cut through the chaos” and speak “hope and freedom.”

His new song and video (directed by Dominic Doring) “Heart Of Man” deals with a timely subject. He explains: “This last year has been mad, unsettling and distressing at times. We feel divided, isolated and at war with our neighbor. This song is both a lament and moment of reflection. A call to lay down the stones, gripped in our palms, readied to throw at the first person who speaks to us, our tribe or belief. We shape the world around us by shaping the world inside of us, everything flows from the heart. My hope is this song helps to slow us down, to help us step into this year fully here, present, with hearts full and ready to love,” Smith explains.

Luke Smith will be heading out on his first UK tour in January “The Becoming Human Tour ” (tickets available at joshualukesmith.com) to promote the release of his new record Your Beauty Deluxe Edition (out 21st January).

All funds raised from streaming and downloads of “Heart Of Man” will be donated to the work of the Preemptive Love Coalition.

Watch below: