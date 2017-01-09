It looks like John Legend was moved by actress Meryl Streep’s speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contribution to entertainment during Sunday’s Golden Globes. So much so that he had to meet her for a one-on-one.

Met the queen after her speech A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

During her acceptance speech, Streep shifted the mood from a playful environment to something more grave and personal.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me,” she said. “It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.”

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Streep was referring to Trump’s remarks during the campaign, when he appeared to mock New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis, which visibly limits the functioning of his joints.

The actress continued: “And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, ’cause it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Trump, who called the actress “over-rated,” left an open-ended tweet following the speech which gave an opportunity to his followers to call her any name; good or bad.

He writes, “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..”

Speaking of John Legend, the Oscar and Grammy-winner was jokingly dissed by his wife Chrissy Teigen during the awards. Legend was presenting during the ceremony, introducing footage from the movie La La Land, which he also stars in, but his name was misspelled prior to the occasion.

Model and presenter Chrissy shared a snap on her Twitter page of a bemused John as he held up the table name tag which read “John Ledgend.”

“Bahahaha loser,” the ever-sympathetic Chrissy captioned the shot.