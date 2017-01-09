A month ago, R&B legend Charlie Wilson announced the release of his new studio album, In It To Win It, which is slated for release on February 17, 2017.

Today, the eleven-time Grammy nominee reveals the project’s cover art, which is an up close shot of the celebrated crooner.

‘In It To Win It’ is headed by the single “Blessed,” featuring rapper T.I. The album also features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Robin Thicke, Lalah Hathaway and more.

“I am excited about my new single, ‘I’m Blessed,’ because it says exactly where I am in my life, blessed to still be making music that people want to hear,” Wilson previously shared. “2016 has been a tough year for so many people around the world and I am proud to release a song that reminds us that we can all find some blessings in our lives. Having T.I. add his flavor to the song and share who he is and how his journey is filled with blessings is an added bonus.”

The project will be supported by the ‘In It To Win It’ national arena tour which will kick off on February 8, 2017, in Norfolk, VA. Grammy-Award winner, Fantasia, and four time Grammy-Award nominee, Johnny Gill will join Uncle Charlie on the trek.

Every ticket purchased online for the ‘In It To Win It Tour’ comes with one physical copy of the ‘In It To Win It’ album! Customers will receive a redemption email from Ticketmaster shortly after their purchase with instructions on how to secure their copy of the CD. Any album redemption submitted before the album release date will be received by the customer on the official album release date.

Previously, only eight dates of the tour were revealed but now you can check out the updated dates below:

Date City Venue

Feb. 8 Norfolk, VA Constant Convocation Center

Feb. 10 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Feb. 11 Buffalo, NY Key Bank Center

Feb. 12 Washington, DC Verizon Center

Feb. 14 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loan Arena

Feb. 17 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

Feb. 18 Columbus, OH Nationwide Center

Feb. 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 20 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Feb. 24 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 25 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb. 26 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

Mar. 2 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Mar. 3 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Mar. 4 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Mar. 5 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Mar. 8 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

Mar. 10 Las Vegas, NV Grand Garden Arena

Mar. 11 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Mar. 16 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Mar. 17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Mar. 18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Mar. 19 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre

Mar. 23 Tampa, FL USF Sun Dome

Mar. 24 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

Mar. 25 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center