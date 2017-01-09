Brianna – Beginnings (EP)

NYC-based (Hershey, PA-raised) singer-songwriter Brianna drops her debut EP Beginnings, a project which shows the songstress’ feelings in art form. While her passion for singing developed in childhood, her love for songwriting blossomed just two years ago as it became a form of expression.

“I would describe the EP as soft and smooth R&B with an edge. All of the songs, other than the features, are written by me and are all based on real experiences or feelings,” she explains. “‘Beginnings’ is not only here to describe the beginning of feelings and firsts of my life, but to show that this is my beginning; my coming out in the music world. I hope that people can not only feel the music, but be inspired by it. I also didn’t think that I would ever be in this position of singing and making music for the enjoyment of others, but I’m so glad I’m here. I love it. My family is so incredibly proud that I even got out of my shy shell to showcase myself. It’s all fun and love with this project, but also a release.”

Standout tracks on the set include “Wait,” “Bedroom Eyes,” and “Safe.”

Stream and enjoy Brianna’s debut offering below: