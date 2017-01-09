Brian Puspos – Be Ready

LA-based artist Brian Puspos drops his new single “Be Ready” ahead of his new EP, Slow Love and Bangin’ due out this Wednesday (January 11th).

Co-written with Grammy-nominated artist Anderson .Paak, the song is a sensual slow-burner for these cold-winter nights. “Let me know what you want before I get there, I can be pulling up at any minute,” he opens the song, setting the stage for what sounds like a night of cuffing.

Stream below:

Brian Puspos is an internationally acclaimed dancer, having choreographed videos for the likes of Chris Brown, Marques Houston, Justin Bieber and K-Pop band SHINee, and was recently featured in rapper Goldlink’s music video for “Spectrum.” Slow Love and Bangin’ features the talents of Grammy-winning producer collective The Stereotypes (Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Ne Yo), as well as songwriting from recently Grammy-nominated artist Anderson .Paak (who’s currently up for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album), Grammy-winning producers The Stereotypes (Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, EXO) and Nez & Rio (Schoolboy Q, Tinashe, Vic Mensa).

Check out a BTS video of Brian in the studio with Anderson HERE.