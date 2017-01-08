90s R&B Hitmaker Lady Wray (aka Nicole Wray) Returns with “Smiling”

The perfect way to exercise your face is by “Smiling,” and Lady Nicole Wray wants to help you with that task.

The R&B singer and songwriter, who is well known for her ’90s R&B hit single “Make It Hot,” offers the sweet and inspirational gem, ‘Smiling,’ and we can’t help ourselves from raising both cheek bones when we hear it.

Wray’s gritty, smooth, and glowing vocal performance coupled with her positive and moving outlook on life’s struggles is breathtaking.

This Lady always satisfies our craving for soul!

The last time we covered Wray was for her joint project with English singer/songwriter Terri Walker under the name Lady.

“Smiling” is available for purchase here.