Chris Brown Banned Forever From LIFETIME Fitness

Chris Brown’s week of drama continues!

Fresh off his social media beef with rapper Soulja Boy, which ended with a scheduled boxing match, the Grammy-winning R&B singer was slapped with a lifetime ban from LIFETIME Fitness.

The ban resulted from an incident at a New York City location where Brown reportedly went crazy. According to TMZ, Brown was booted from the gym Friday after getting into it with a manager.

We’re told Chris and his crew were on the basketball courts playing loud music, cussing and hurling insults. Witnesses say a manager asked them to leave and Chris lost it … even spitting on the way out.

LIFETIME says Brown’s aggressive behavior towards their staff was unacceptable and permanently banned the singer and his crew from their more than 100 locations.

No word from Brown or his camp as yet.

In other news, Brown is scheduled to fight Soulja Boy in March in a celebrity boxing match.

Rapper 50 Cent, who is backing Brown, posted a video claiming he called Iron Mike Tyson to train Breezy for the match. Soulja on the other hand has Floyd Mayweather in his corner.