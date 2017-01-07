Cellus Hamilton Takes Us “Higher” With New Visual Ft. Chavis Flagg

Soul/Hip Hop artist Cellus Hamilton drops some thought-provoking and deep knowledge in the music video for his new single, “Higher.”

Released as a traditional celebratory record for his birthday, the song features guitar and vocals from talented singer, songwriter, and musician Chavis Flagg.

The spotlight is up close and personal on Hamilton in the Will Thomas-directed clip as he shares tails about hurt lifting him higher.

Hamilton plans to release an album in spring 2017.