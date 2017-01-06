Tory Lanez Joins Trina on Bootylicious New Single, “Damn”

Tory Lanez kicked off 2017 with two new mixtapes, and how he’s supporting Da Baddest Chick on her new single, “Damn,” a record the spotlights a women’s bootylicious figure.

“Ass on what the f**k you got up in them jeans girl,” songs Lanez. Trina adds, “Goddamn, how the f**k it’s bustin’ out the seams, boy? Jumpin’ up and down, just to fit it in my jeans, boy.”

“Damn” will appear on Trina’s forthcoming sixth studio album, which is scheduled to arrive in early 2017 via her Rockstarr Imprint. The project will also feature R&B singers K. Michelle and Kelly Price as well as rapper 2 Chainz.

As far as Lanez, on New Year’s Day, he dropped two mixtapes: Chixtape 4 and The New Toronto 2.