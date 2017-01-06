Tinashe Unleashes Steamy Dance Routine in “Company” Video

Tinashe kicked off cuffin’ season with the mellow groove, “Company,” late last year, and now she turns up the pressure with a steamy and sexy new visual.

In the dance-filed clip, the R&B songstress, and her crew match the song’s sexed-up lyrics with seductive and alluring choreographed dance moves.

“I’m nothing life a girlfriend,” Tinashe sings.

“Company” was previously pegged for Tinashe’s upcoming sophomore album, Joyride, but it later appeared on a precursor project called Nightride, which she released in November.

“I see [Nightride and Joyride] as two things that are equally the same,” she told Rolling Stone. “I think you can be a combination of things, and that’s what makes people human and complex. They are equally me. I don’t like to be limited to one particular thing so I want to represent that duality and that sense of boundlessness in my art.”

Look out for Joyride in 2017.

