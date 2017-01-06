Man Arrested For Stalking Rihanna is Running For Mayor; Plus Third Single Goes Platinum

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Donald Trump showed every American that it doesn’t manner who you are or what you stand for, you can still run for political office, and even better, win.

On that note, a Florida man, who was arrested for trespassing on Rihanna’s California property during which he climbed on her roof, is running for mayor.

According to FNN, Robert Melanson, 29, filed paperwork on December 15, 2016, to run for Florida’s Orange County Mayor in 2018.

“Please don’t be frightened if I approach you to sign a petition to put my name on the ballot for Mayor,” Melanson wrote on Twitter. “Its a good way to stay in shape.”

Melanson’s recorded request with the Orange County supervisor of elections office will give him another shot at politics after his 2016 defeat. He unsuccessfully ran for Orange County Commissioner District 3 and lost.

In June 2013, Melanson was caught lurking around on Rihanna’s roof, prompting the superstar to obtain a restraining order against him. In addition to restraining order, Melanson was charged with criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to time served in jail (6 days), 3 years probation, $344 in fines, and one year of mental health treatment.

The primary election is August 28, 2018, and the general election is November 6, 2018, for candidates running for countywide office.

In related news, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially declared Rihanna’s ‘Kiss It Better’ single platinum on January 4, having passed one million sales. The record is the third release from her ANTI album to have gone platinum; ‘Work’ and ‘Needed Me’ went 4x platinum in 2016.

Rihanna thanked fans on Instagram, insisting, “Thanks again” and “Praises be to God.”

