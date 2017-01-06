Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei Should Go Solo After Hearing Her Solange Covers!

Since Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello’s announcement of going solo, her fellow group member Normani Kordei may be thinking about following suit, as she’s released a solo mashup cover of two of Solange’s recent gems “Don’t Touch My Hair and “Cranes In The Sky.”

Seriously, if she’s not thinking about going solo, she should! The world doesn’t fully know what Kordei is vocally capable of, and she shows it in this mashup with the precision of old Mariah (no shade), using different textures of her voice in this stripped-down version.

A vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and having faced racial slurs from online bullying last year, she was touched by Solange’s message in A Seat At The Table album. “I was inspired by Solange’s album, A Seat At The Table, from the moment that I heard it,” she said. “She has clearly taken the time to create a unique body of work and emote through her music from a true place,” she told USA Today.

Listen to Kordei slay below: