Although still very young (17-years-old), Canada’s Elijah 30 sounds very promising.

On his first offering, “Ex,” the singer, songwriter, and producer gives a memorable performance, with a singing style that is in some ways reminiscent of his country mate, Tory Lanez. He delivers with a very smooth, vulnerable, and gentle voice that makes for a very pleasant listening experience.

“Right now I’m going through my basement days, soaking up the culture and emotions around me and channeling it into my art,” Elijah states. “I appreciate the beauty in females and the world around me which I use to make art.”

Elijah 30 plans to stay relatively anonymous for the moment in order to create some hype around his name and brand.