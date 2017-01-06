Ciara Officially Drops Her $15 Million Lawsuit Against Future

Ciara is happy in her new relationship with NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson and it looks like she’s leaving traces of her Ex in the past.

According to TMZ, the R&B singer dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against Ex-fiancé and baby father Future. She filed documents in Superior Court in Fulton County, GA, dismissing her case which was triggered by tweets from Future that labeled her as a bad mom.

According to court documents, the case has been “dismissed with prejudice” meaning she can’t refile in the future.

It’s said that the ex-couple also reached a custody agreement in regards to their son Future Zahir Wilburn.

Ciara, who is happily in love with husband Wilson, is expecting her second child and her first with the Seattle Seahawks star. She recently called the marriage one of her best moments of 2016.

“Truly one of the best moments in my life! I married the love of my life,” she wrote to her followers. “My god is an awesome God. Grateful. Thank you 2016.”

Future also seems to be on happier terms with his Ex. Speaking with Rolling Stone recently, he shared, “Her being successful, her being happy, helps me.” He adds, “I’m attached to you. If you’re happy, I’m happy. You’re connected for life.”