Bummer: BMI’s Trailblazer Honoree Kim Burrell Booted From Show

Gospel singer Kim Burrell’s downfall reaches a new low. We reported earlier today about the cancellation of her “Bridging the Gap” radio show and now the performing rights organization BMI has announced her removal from their annual BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music celebration scheduled for Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

“BMI’s Trailblazers of Gospel Music is an annual celebration of gospel music and its many talented songwriters. Given the controversy surrounding this year’s co-honoree Kim Burrell, we have asked her to not take part in the ceremony in order to allow the focus to remain on the songwriters and their music,” a state reads. “BMI was founded over 76 years ago with an open door policy to welcome songwriters across all genres, and that same spirit of tolerance, diversity and inclusiveness continues today.”

TV host Ellen DeGeneres also uninvited Burrell from appearing on her show, insisting “I don’t know her” but she was “talking about me.”

As previously reported, in a widely circulated video of Burrell preaching at a Houston church, the singer said, “The perverted homosexual spirit and the spirit of delusion and confusion … has deceived many men and women.” She later claimed that homosexuals would “die in 2017.”

Burrell defended her sermon with a week Facebook Live apology, insisting, “To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit that has it, I love you ’cause God loves you. But God hates the sin.”