Backlash Continues For Kim Burrell; Radio Show Canceled

Gospel music veteran Kim Burrell continues to experience steep backlash following a video that went viral, which showed the star preaching a homophobic sermon or what many call “hatred against the gay community.”

Her “Bridging the Gap” radio show, which premiered on the Texas Southern University radio station KTSU last June, has been terminated.

“The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming,” the University declares in a statement. The “Bridging the Gap” show featured a mix of music and talk, with Burrell discussing religion and welcoming a variety of musical guests.

Before the cancellation of her radio show, Burrell was supposed to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres show with Pharrell for a live performance, but Ellen removed her for “talking about me.”

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on,” said Pharrell, who appeared on the show solo. “There’s no room. She’s a fantastic singer, I love her, just like I love everybody else, and we all got to get used to that.”

As previously reported, in a widely circulated video of Burrell preaching at a Houston church, the singer said, “The perverted homosexual spirit and the spirit of delusion and confusion … has deceived many men and women.” She later claimed that homosexuals would “die in 2017.”

Burrell defended her sermon with a week Facebook Live apology, insisting, “To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit that has it, I love you ’cause God loves you. But God hates the sin.”