R&B singer Trey Songz made his first appearance in a Detroit courthouse Thursday morning on charges for allegedly punching a police officer during a concert.

Songz, 32, real name Tremaine Neverson, was scheduled to appear in court for his hearing at 8:30 a.m. before 36th District Judge Lydia Adams, but it looks like his lawyer pulled some strings to have him meet with the judge and prosecutor earlier.

The early meeting helped Trey bypass the media, who were let into the courtroom at 8:25.

Public court hearings are often delayed, but the judge seems to have given Trey and his attorney their privacy because the media didn’t see any parts of him before he got into his SUV and drove off. Basically, they showed up for no reason.

According to USA Today via the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, the decision to hold Songz’ court hearing earlier than scheduled was made by the 36th District Court, not the prosecutor’s office.

Songz was charged with assaulting an officer during the fourth annual Big Show at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit late last month.

His next court appearance is set for Feb. 10 when a preliminary examination will be held to determine whether he should stand trial on a felony charge of assault on a police officer causing injury and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.

As previously reported, Songz became destructive after he was told his time slot was over. “A ni**a cut me off, I’m going the f*ck crazy,” Trey said at the time before taunting with the song, “gon’ do it….cut me off.”

The Virginia-native lost his cool when his microphone was cut, jumped in the audience and got the crowd turned up then went back on stage and destroyed several pieces of equipment before exiting stage left.

The incident came days after Trey and his crew was reportedly kicked out of the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino in Maryland for being rowdy.