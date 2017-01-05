R. Kelly Featured In Alexander Wang’s SS17 Digital Campaign

R. Kelly has officially joined the #WANGSQUAD. The global superstar is featured in renowned fashion designer Alexander Wang’s SS17 digital campaign with fashion model Anna Ewers.

R.Kelly performed a couple of his hit singles at the exclusive Alexander Wang & Beats by Dr. Dre collaboration holiday party surrounding the campaign. Other notable celebrities in attendance were Rihanna, Zoe Kravitz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and more.

In other news, Kellz is preparing to release 35 more chapters of Trapped in the Closet sometime this year.

