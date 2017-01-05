R. Kelly Featured In Alexander Wang’s SS17 Digital Campaign

R. Kelly has officially joined the #WANGSQUAD. The global superstar is featured in renowned fashion designer Alexander Wang’s SS17 digital campaign with fashion model Anna Ewers.

R.Kelly performed a couple of his hit singles at the exclusive Alexander Wang & Beats by Dr. Dre collaboration holiday party surrounding the campaign. Other notable celebrities in attendance were Rihanna, Zoe Kravitz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Hit next to check out a few of the campaign’s photos!

In other news, Kellz is preparing to release 35 more chapters of Trapped in the Closet sometime this year.