Pharrell Addresses Kim Burrell’s Anti-Gay Sermon on ‘Ellen’: “There’s No Room For Any Kind of Prejudice In 2017”

On today’s airing of “Ellen” (Jan. 5th), Pharrell sits down with the openly gay host to discuss gospel Kim Burrell’s homophobic comments that shook the internet. Burrell was supposed to appear on the episode to promote their song from the “Hidden Figures” movie soundtrack, but Ellen canceled her appearance in wake of the controversy.

During the interview, Pharrell shut down Burrell’s hateful speech.”There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. There’s no room. She’s a fantastic singer, I love her, just like I love everybody else, and we all got to get used to that.”

He continued, “We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy,” he continued. “It only works that way.”

Ellen also expanded upon her decision to not have Burrell on the show:

“As someone who has received a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love, I just don’t understand anyone who has experienced that kind of oppression or anything like that … it only gives me more compassion,” she said. “It gives me more empathy. I don’t ever want anyone to feel hurt because they are different.”

