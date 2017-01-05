Nicki Minaj Confirms Split From Rapper Meek Mill

They were called one of hip hop’s top couples, but that is now over. Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper Meek Mill after weeks of rumors.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” she wrote on Twitter Thursday to put an end to the speculation. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

Minaj, 34, and Meek, 29, began dating in early 2015. Throughout the course of their relationship, rumors also swirled that they were secretly engaged.

“He said that my third ring would be my engagement ring. But sometimes he calls me his fiancée, and I’m always trying to stop him, like, ‘Nope! I ain’t got that third ring yet!’ We’re just taking it one step at a time,” Minaj told NYLON in April 2015. “And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I’ll have a child, and that’ll be fun, because I can’t wait to hold my baby.”

As for the breakup, Minaj partly confirmed it in early December when she unfollowed Meek on social media. The “Feelin’ Myself” rapper also posted a Beyonce “Best Thing I Never Had” lyric on her Instagram.

Meek also unfollowed Minaj, and to put things over the top, he posted a mysterious woman’s booty on his Instagram soon after.

The good news from the split will be to expect some great music from both Minaj and Meek in 2017. Breakup music is the best kind of music!

Photo Credit: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com