Mariah Carey currently stars in the E! docu-series, Mariah’s World, but that’s not all she has planned for the small screen.

“We have a secret project,” Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, revealed to ET. “We do have a scripted drama that we are developing that has not been announced about Mariah’s life that’s going to be incredibly poignant.”

It’s currently unclear who will play Carey in the biographical film, and Bulochnikov confessed, “We haven’t gotten there.”

Along with the secret biopic, ET reports that Carey has signed a deal with the Hallmark Channel to develop, executive produce, direct and co-star in three more original movies, as well as compose an original song for each. Carey previously starred in and directed the network’s ‘A Christmas Melody’ last December (2015).

“We’ll hopefully do, you know, holiday movies with them, and the first of which we were supposed to do this February, but of course we have this tour, so we had to push it. But we’ll get a good movie out to the public,” Bulochnikov explained, adding that “we’ll see” if Carey will participate in a second season of Mariah’s World.

Carey is pushing forward following her disastrous performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve.

Tommy Mottola, who is responsible for Carey’s rise to stardom and was married to her for five years, recently defended his Ex while advising her to find “more seasoned and respected professionals.”

“MC is arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades,” Mottola wrote the New York Post’s Page Six. “She has had more number one hits than any pop artist in history!!! She is a global icon and a treasure with incredible talent not only as a singer but as a great songwriter. What happened on NYE could’ve happened to anyone! Yes, her technical people should’ve helped pay more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.”

