Kehlani’s Gay Friend Attacked, Singer Fearful Of Rise In Hate Crimes

Following Donald Trump’s presidential victory in November’s U.S. presidential election, singer Kehlani fears the rise in hate crimes, especially after an old classmate and friend of hers was the victim of a hate crime because of his sexuality.

“Donald Trump is not the scary factor,” she tells Britain’s The Times newspaper. “Put me in a room with that man, I don’t care. No, I’m scared of how he exposed all the racist people in America who crawled out of their corners like roaches to be a part of this.

The singer, who proclaimed she’s bisexual, continued, “Gay people, black people are being beaten to death. A gay boy at my art school got beaten up a few days ago. We’re all really scared.”

Kehlani’s debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, is slated to drop on January 27th.