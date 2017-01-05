STAR cast members Jude DeMorest, Ryan Destiny And Brittany O’Grady raise the tempo in “It’s Alright,” a song and video from the season one of the all-new FOX series.

The record inspires and boosts self-esteem in anyone struggling with everyday life.

According to a press release, “STAR is an emotionally powerful drama that follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business.”

The show was created by high-powered director Lee Daniels (Empire) and Tom Donaghy (The Whole Truth) and features original music and stunning performances from an all-star cast, including Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, and Lenny Kravitz, as well as an impressive group of rising young talent.

Catch STAR on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on FOX.

STAR: The Premiere EP is available HERE now!