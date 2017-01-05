Did Joe Jackson Confirm Janet Jackson’s Rumored Daughter?

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Her father, Joe Jackson, shared his happiness via his website, but he may have also confirmed a long-standing rumor.

“Congratulations to my daughter Janet Jackson on the birth of my Grandson,” he states. “Making me a grandfather again! Wishing you all the love and happiness a father could wish a daughter.”

Now, we know that Joe has grandkids from his other children, but it seems that he was speaking to Janet directly when he said “again.”

It has been rumored for decades that Janet had another child, but that was never confirmed. James DeBarge, who Jackson eloped with in 1984 before divorcing shortly afterwards, also claims that he knew Jackson was pregnant.

Nonetheless, alongside his message, Joe posted a small collage of pictures of himself and his daughter.

Janet’s sister La Toya Jackson, 60, also took to Twitter to reveal her excitement at the new addition to the family.

Including a picture of a blue balloon with ”It’s a boy” emblazoned across it, she wrote: “How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!!

Congratulations!!!”

It was reported that Janet would honor her late brother Michael Jackson with her baby’s name, but that didn’t seem to work out.

Eissa is said to be a widely used first and last name in the Arab world. Like Jesus, Eissa means “the lord is salvation.”