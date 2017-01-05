Entertainer Jennifer Lopez was granted a restraining order against a violent man she claims is stalking her.

According to TMZ, JLo filed legal documents on Wednesday (Dec. 4) claiming Timothy McLanahan has followed her from L.A. to Vegas, attended her shows and sent her unwanted mail and flowers.

JLo has a history with McLanahan; she asserts that he was arrested in the past for showing up at her home in L.A. and trespassing on her property.

That’s not all! McLanahan was reportedly detained in the past for threats and firearms violations.

JLo is said to be fearful for herself and her kids.

The temporary restraining order requires McLanahan to stay 100 yards clear of Lopez and her family.

Drake better put those muscles to use!

In related news, JLo, who took some time off during the holidays, is back on her grind. She was captured with her “World of Dance” cast members last night, which includes R&B artist Ne-Yo. The NBC 10-episode talent show is produced by Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions.

According to NBC: The series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision and athleticism. Solo artists compete against duos and crews in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, krumping, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, clogging, stomping and more.

Introducing #WORLDOFDANCE @neyo @derekhough and joining our lil family the lovely @jennaldewan #comingsoon #NBC A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

Photo Credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com