From his November 2016 EP 11/11, Toronto crooner 11:11 releases the video for “Proposal (Let’s Get Married),” one of the project’s standout tracks produced by Keith Bell. I’m SO glad they did a video for this one: the production is flames!

The clip chronicles the chance meeting, loving courtship, and beach proposal of a young couple.

11:11 is one to watch out for in 2017! Watch below: