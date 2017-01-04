VanJess Blesses 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘X’ With a Soulful Makeover

Now, this is how you remake a hip hop song!

R&B duo VanJess delivers a smooth and passionate remix of 21 Savage, Metro Boomin’ and Future’s hit collaboration, “X.” In the accompanying music video, the Nigerian-American sisters radiate with sultry sweetness as they let their Exs know that they’re good.

VanJess caught the attention of many with their popular YouTube covers, which garnered millions of views.

“The covers we’ve done express who we wanna be as artists: r&b with jazz & hip hop roots. We want to bring back the organic 90’s feel artists like TLC , The Fugees/Lauryn Hill & Aaliyah had and lace it with current hip hop sounds,” Sister Ivana stated in the past. “We want to be honest, daring, gritty and make music not just for girls but guys can vibe to,” Jessica added.