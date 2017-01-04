Trey Songz Remakes PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Come and See Me” Hit

Looks like 2017 will be the year of Trey Songz!

Following the release of his joint project, Trappy New Years, with Brooklyn rapper Fabolous, the R&B star takes on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s hit single, “Come and See Me.”

Teaming with MIKExANGEL, Songz delights with sexed-up new verses while keeping the record’s original chorus.

It’s great to see Trey back to business. Last month, Songz was arrested for malicious destruction of property and for resisting and obstructing arrest during the fourth annual Big Show at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. He faces up to four years in prison and hefty fines due to the incident. It’s the third time he has been detained since his music career launched.

Prior to being arrested, Songz was thrown out of MGM National Harbor, a casino in Maryland, on Dec. 23 for being “unruly.” No cops were called for the incident.