The Nominees For The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Have Arrived; Drake Leads (Full List)
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will go down on Sunday, March 5th, and the nominees have been revealed.
This year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature new categories for Producer of the Year, Label of the Year, and Best Music Video. Drake leads nominees with 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the Year while The Chainsmokers received 11 nominations, including the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category. Bryson Tiller is nominated three times for R&B Song of the Year, R&B Artist Of The Year, and Best New R&B Artist.
Bruno Mars is the first artist confirmed to perform, and more will be announced soon.
2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles and will air on TBS, TNT, and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, as well as on iHeartRadio.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Song of the Year:
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year:
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Bored to Death” – blink-182
“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Ride” – twenty one pilots
“Trouble” – Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
twenty one pilots
Rock Song of the Year:
“Bang Bang” – Green Day
“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless
“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat
“The Sound Of Silence” – Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Country Song of the Year:
“Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood
“Snapback” – Old Dominion
“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley
“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year:
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Cold Water” – Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
“Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared
“Controlla” – Drake
“For Free” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake
“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Panda” – Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year:
“Exchange” – Bryson Tiller
“Needed Me” – Rihanna
“No Limit” – Usher featuring Young Thug
“Sorry” – Beyoncé
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Usher
Latin Song of the Year:
“Ay Mi Dios” – IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
“De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana featuring Nicky Jam
“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
“La Carretera” – Prince Royce
“Ya Me Enteré” – Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Amor Del Bueno” – Calibre 50
“Cicatrices” – Regulo Caro
“Me Está Gustando” – Banda Los Recoditos
“¿Por Qué Terminamos?” – Gerardo Ortiz
“Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Banda Los Recoditos
Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Remmy Valenzuela
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: (New Category)
Foals
Kaleo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Red Sun Rising
The Strumbellas
Best New Country Artist: (New Category)
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: (New Category)
Chance The Rapper
Desiigner
D.R.A.M.
Kent Jones
Kevin Gates
Best New Latin Artist: (New Category)
Carlos Rivera
Christian Daniel
CNCO
IAmChino
Sofia Reyes
Best New R&B Artist: (New Category)
Belly
Bryson Tiller
Dreezy
Kayla Brianna
Ro James
Best New Regional Mexican Artist: (New Category)
Adriel Favela
Banda Los Sebastianes
Cheyo Carrillo
Joss Favela
La Séptima Banda
Best New Pop Artist: (New Category)
Alessia Cara
Daya
Lukas Graham
The Chainsmokers
ZAYN
Producer of the Year: (New Category)
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Mike Elizondo
The Chainsmokers
“7 Years” – Lukas Graham
“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
“Scars To Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara
“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele
“Too Good” – Drake featuring Rihanna
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration:
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song:
“All I Ask” – Bruno Mars
“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony
“Fast Car” – Justin Bieber
“Hands to Myself” – DNCE
“Here” – Shawn Mendes
“How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande
“Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson
“Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
“Sound of Silence” – Disturbed
“Too Good” – Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie:
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
“Falling for You” – Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)
“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
“Just Like Fire” – P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Best Music Video:
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“Formation” – Beyoncé
“Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
“Pillowtalk” – ZAYN
“Side to Side” – Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Underground Alternative Band:
Hey Violet
Pierce the Veil
PVRIS
Sleeping With Sirens
Tonight Alive
Social Star Award:
Alex Aiono from YouTube
Baby Ariel from Musical.ly
Emma McGann from YouNow
Hailey Knox from YouNow
Jack and Jack from Snapchat
Jacob Satorius from Musical.ly
Marcus Perez from Facebook
Steph Clavin from Instagram
Todrick Hall from YouTube
Xyego from Smule
5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOSFam
Ariana Grande – Arianators
Beyoncé – Beyhive
Britney Spears – Britney Army
Demi Lovato – Lovatics
Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers
Justin Bieber – Beliebers
Katy Perry – KatyCats
Lady Gaga – Little Monsters
Rihanna – Rihanna Navy
Selena Gomez – Selenators
Shawn Mendes – Mendes Army
twenty one pilots – #twentyonepilots