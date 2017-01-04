Rising Singer-Songwriter Leandra McNair Tributes The Late George Michael

Rising NYC songstress Leandra McNair has a great voice (as heard on her new EP Lucky), and she recently used her instrument to pay tribute to the late George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day.

McNair performed an a capella version of Michael’s 1984 single “Careless Whisper” and posted in on her social media accounts.

“In loving memory of George Michael. One of my favorite songs #carelesswhisper #georgemichael” she wrote.

Listen below: