Online Petition Surfaces In Support Of Kim Burrell And Freedom of Speech

It may seem like the world is against gospel singer Kim Burrell right now following her controversial sermon about homosexuals, but she has a healthy dose of supporters as well.

A petition on Change.org titled ‘Respect Freedom of Speech and Religion of Rev. Kim Burrell’ was created to support Burrell and her first amendment right to freedom of speech.

The petition reads:

Dear Beloved Rev. Kim Burrell: We love you sister. We support you, and going to Heaven is more important than being on anyone’s television show or network. We know you love everyone and spoke out of compassion not hatred. We know that there are dreadful consequences to ALL sins. God Bless you and remember the Lord is your Shepherd. Matthew 5:11-13King James Version (KJV)

11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. 12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you. 13 Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Stand fast on the word of God. Thanks for speaking truth to a dying a world. True Believers in Jesus Christ! This petition will be delivered to: GREAT WOMAN OF GOD AND ANOINTED PSALMIST

Kim Burrell

Do you think the backlash against Burrell goes against her first amendment rights, Roomies?