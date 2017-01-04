Online Petition Surfaces In Support Of Kim Burrell And Freedom of Speech, Tamar Catches Heat For Her Two Cents

It may seem like the world is against gospel singer Kim Burrell right now following her controversial sermon about homosexuals, but she has a healthy dose of supporters as well.

A petition on Change.org titled ‘Respect Freedom of Speech and Religion of Rev. Kim Burrell’ was created to support Burrell and her first amendment right to freedom of speech.

The petition reads:

Dear Beloved Rev. Kim Burrell: We love you sister. We support you, and going to Heaven is more important than being on anyone’s television show or network. We know you love everyone and spoke out of compassion not hatred. We know that there are dreadful consequences to ALL sins. God Bless you and remember the Lord is your Shepherd. Matthew 5:11-13King James Version (KJV)

11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. 12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you. 13 Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Stand fast on the word of God. Thanks for speaking truth to a dying a world. True Believers in Jesus Christ! This petition will be delivered to: GREAT WOMAN OF GOD AND ANOINTED PSALMIST

Kim Burrell

Tamar Braxton chimmed in on the whole situation, and ruffled a few feathers along the way. “I’m ONLY saying something because tmz asked me about it this morning,” she wrote. “Here is the whole thing… While I DO NOT agree on ANY level about what Kim said nor feels… most of y’all are nailing her to the cross meanwhile most of y’all voted for Trump!”

She then goes on to bring out the fact that what Burrell spewed in her sermon is what’s taught and believed in many religious institutions. touch on how what she was taught in the church is what most have been taught and how that is part of the problem. “PLEASE have SEVERAL y’all ripping her to shreds for what she has been taught in church ( hell,most of us has) but thank GOD he’s opened most of our eyes of what was taught and believed back in the day so traditionally that’s what they continue to preach to our generation!!!” she coninued. “There has been MANY of services that I have attended where it’s been crazy talk of such!! ( and you have too) especially in the black churches!!! We need to show her LOVE, PRAY for her understanding and help her realize (also people who believe such ignorance)..that what she has been brought up to believe, isn’t the way the world and things really is!!” She then mentioned Trump and his supporters one more time: “C’mon now…Isn’t that what y’all trump supporters showed trumps ass?? I’m sorry…. Although I get where everyone is coming from… I TOO am outraged but some of y’all sound CRAZY cause after all, his 100 year old “he knows better” ass about to be sworn in… But that’s not my business.. #eachoneteachone #cannotWAITuntilmyshowlaunches #sheSTILLwrong..but still #howmanytalksshowshasTRUMPassdonetho”

