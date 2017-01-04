Mariah Carey is finally speaking out following her infamous “meltdown” performance during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” Since the show, the only thing that came from Carey directly was the tweet, “sh*t happens,” which came hours after, but now the world gets to hear her feelings on the matter.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey tells EW. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

Carey’s team had planned to launch an investigation into the incident, but maybe this is now behind them.

As embarrassing as the performance may have been for Carey, you can expect her to perform on future live TV events. “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she adds. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

Thank goodness she has great fans. “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” says the music Diva.

Carey currently stars her own reality TV show on E! called Mariah’s World, and in March, she will hit the road with R&B legend Lionel Richie for a 35 dates tour.

“I’m excited about my upcoming tour with Lionel Richie, who everybody loves, and I am doing so many of my hits for the fans and a few surprises too,” she says. “It will be a great night to come see us with great music; beautiful ballads and so much love and fun.”