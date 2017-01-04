Guess What Fantasia Wants to do Next in Life?

It’s been a lengthy journey for Fantasia Barrino since she won the third season of American Idol (13 years go).

With five studio albums under her belt and a slew of achievements, the happily married High Point, North Carolina native is ready to do more with her life and career.

“I’ve done a lot, thank God. But I’m ready to open up some type of a home for the youth,” the veteran R&B singer tells NBCBLK’s Alex Titus. “The youth is really on my heart right now. I want to get out here, do the real work and not just post an Instagram picture or Facebook live video or raise some money. I want that to live forever.”

Fantasia understands that she touches people on a daily basis with her powerful voice and real life experiences, but she now wants a direct impact.

“God forbid if something would’ve ever happen to me – if I grow old and gray or I’m unable to sing anymore, I still want people up under to reach out and take care of the youth because we’re losing them to the streets,” she adds. “I don’t want to be paid for it, and I don’t need any recognition. I just want to know that I touched a soul and saved a child.”

Now, that’s powerful!

Fantasia is currently on tour supporting her fifth studio album, “The Definition Of…” Recently, she earned a Grammy nomination for “Traditional R&B Performance” for a song from the set called “Sleeping With the One I Love.”