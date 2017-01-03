Watch New Trailer For ‘The New Edition Story’ Mini-Series

January is finally here, and that means the premiere of the three-part miniseries, The New Edition Story, is only a few weeks away on Jan. 24th.

A lengthy, new trailer was released on Sunday (Jan 1st), and it looks juicy! See for yourself below:

Since members of New Edition served as the movie’s producers and consultants, it looks like they’re spilling ALL the tea!

Tune in on January 24th at 9/8c on BET to catch the first 2-hour part. The following second and third parts will air at the same time on Jan. 25th and 26th respectively.