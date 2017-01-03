Sascha Xiomara – In Common x We Can x Do U Mind

Aspiring R&B artist Sascha Xiomara meshes her song, “Do You Mind,” with Alicia Keys’ “In Common” and Kranium & Torey Lanez’s “We Can” for a creative and soulful acoustic offering.

In the accompanying music video, shot as an audition for an upcoming Universal film, the singer, songwriter, model and actress from The Netherlands enjoys time with her Bae by a beach park as she emotionally delivers the sweet rendition to piano only.

Sascha was born and Raised in Hoorn, The Netherlands, but she now resides in Los Angeles. She is signed with MAD Models, a modeling agency in Barcelona.