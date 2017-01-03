Mich’el Pierre – Complexxx 2.0

‘Complexxx 2.0’ is a single off Mich’el Pierre’s UK Top 15 EP, ‘Café Noir,’ which was released a month ago.

The slow, mellow tune has a memorable melody and an engaging rhythm which should put listeners in a good mood and make them want to sing along as it has a happy vibe. This is a song that can put a smile on anyone’s face.

Unsigned London-based artist’s vocals are clear and distinctive especially in the second verse, which is my favorite.

Mich’el Pierre was born and raised in North West London and grew up in a large family where music was often prominent.

Purchase Café Noir on iTunes HERE.