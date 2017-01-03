It looks like Mariah Carey may have purchased some stress-reducing medicine before her infamous New Year’s Eve performance debacle.

According to The Daily Mail, the 47-year-old pop star and her crew was spotted visiting a marijuana dispensary called The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado days before the show.

Carey, who rocked a lumberjack jacket over a green ball gown, was snapped smiling as she walked in and out of the shop just before Christmas. Note that recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado.

It’s not clear if Carey purchased anything, but her timing was optimal (SEE PHOTOS HERE).

As previously reported, Carey is the center of an onstage “meltdown” following a lip-syncing malfunction during her performance on “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” Live from Times Square (NYC) on NYE.

The singer and her team claim there was “foul play” by Dick Clark Production, and she is launching her own “full investigation” into the incident.

A source close to Carey told The Sun, “Mariah is fuming and has been left very upset for the past couple of days. She won’t let this go and believes somebody tried to sabotage her.”

“She is launching her own investigation into the incident,” the source added.

Dick Clark Production’s called Carey’s claims “absurd.”