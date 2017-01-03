Janet Jackson Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Janet Jackson!

The music icon and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, told PEOPLE. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

News broke about Jackson’s in May (2015), but fans and onlookers didn’t get a glimpse of the baby bump until September when she was snapped running errands for baby supplies at London’s Back in Action furniture store.

Following the sighting, a source close to the Jackson family told PEOPLE Jackson was eager to become a mom for the first time.

“She is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well,” the source said in September. “She actually feels very good about everything.”

It has been rumored for years that Jackson had fathered another child, but that was never proven.

Congrats to Mrs. Jackson.