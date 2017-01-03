Beyonce Confirmed as Headliner For Upcoming Coachella Music Festival

Beyonce is confirmed as a headliner at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, taking place in Indio, Calif. over the course of two weekends in April. The music superstar will join by rapper Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead as the festival’s top billed artists.

The star-studded line-up will also boast performances from R&B artists like Tory Lanez, Majid Jordan, and Kehlani.

The Festival will launch the weekend of April 14th and wrap the following weekend. Beyonce will play Saturday on both weekends.

Beyonce hit the Coachella stage in 2010 with husband Jay Z, and she danced with Solange in 2014, so this headlining spot doesn’t come as a shock.

Festival passes for both weekends go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. PST.